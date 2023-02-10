Jet Airways (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 248.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.92% to Rs 12.37 crore

Net Loss of Jet Airways (India) reported to Rs 248.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 104.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.3710.58-1697.09-585.44-210.62-61.09-248.78-104.19-248.78-104.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)