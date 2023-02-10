Sampre Nutritions standalone net profit declines 22.73% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lotus Chocolate Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Lotus Chocolate Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Reliance Retail arm acquires 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate for Rs 74 cr
RIL, Eicher Motors, Elin Electronics in focus
Barometers trade with decent gains; strong market breadth
-
Sales rise 29.79% to Rs 9.28 croreNet profit of Sampre Nutritions declined 22.73% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.79% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.287.15 30 OPM %15.5215.94 -PBDT1.120.87 29 PBT0.340.44 -23 NP0.170.22 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU