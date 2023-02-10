JUST IN
Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 73.06% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sampre Nutritions standalone net profit declines 22.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.79% to Rs 9.28 crore

Net profit of Sampre Nutritions declined 22.73% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.79% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.287.15 30 OPM %15.5215.94 -PBDT1.120.87 29 PBT0.340.44 -23 NP0.170.22 -23

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:38 IST

