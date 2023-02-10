Sampre Nutritions standalone net profit declines 22.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.79% to Rs 9.28 crore

Net profit of Sampre Nutritions declined 22.73% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.79% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.287.1515.5215.941.120.870.340.440.170.22

