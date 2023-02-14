Jet Freight Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vaswani Industries Ltd, Narmada Agrobase Ltd, Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd and BF Investment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 February 2023.

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd tumbled 18.24% to Rs 13 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd crashed 10.82% to Rs 23.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Narmada Agrobase Ltd lost 10.60% to Rs 23.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10149 shares in the past one month.

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd shed 10.00% to Rs 300.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12553 shares in the past one month.

BF Investment Ltd slipped 10.00% to Rs 442.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20323 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20806 shares in the past one month.

