Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 55.34 points or 1.69% at 3212.12 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 8.62%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.88%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.44%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.29%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.34%), DLF Ltd (down 1.02%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.9%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.13%), turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 549 or 0.91% at 60980.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 134.15 points or 0.75% at 17905.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 134.23 points or 0.48% at 27797.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 43.12 points or 0.49% at 8763.57.

On BSE,1264 shares were trading in green, 2144 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

