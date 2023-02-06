Jet Freight Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jet Freight Logistics approves raising of funds
Jet Freight Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Mahindra Logistics gains on acquiring Rivigo's B2B express biz
Gateway Distriparks spurts after HDFC MF hikes stake
Board of Allcargo Logistics notes developments related to sale of logistics parks
-
Sales decline 31.49% to Rs 89.98 croreNet loss of Jet Freight Logistics reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.49% to Rs 89.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 131.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales89.98131.33 -31 OPM %-0.411.54 -PBDT-1.511.48 PL PBT-2.220.74 PL NP-1.950.50 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU