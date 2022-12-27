Jindal Photo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sandesh Ltd, Raj Television Network Ltd, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd and Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 December 2022.

Sandesh Ltd, Raj Television Network Ltd, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd and Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 December 2022.

Jindal Photo Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 348 at 27-Dec-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1938 shares in the past one month.

Sandesh Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 958.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 569 shares in the past one month.

Raj Television Network Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 57.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5378 shares in the past one month.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd gained 15.67% to Rs 31. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd rose 14.84% to Rs 72.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4203 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)