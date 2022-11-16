Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 91.19% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 10.87% to Rs 81.51 croreNet profit of Sandesh rose 91.19% to Rs 44.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 81.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales81.5173.52 11 OPM %29.1338.76 -PBDT57.2432.38 77 PBT55.8330.71 82 NP44.0523.04 91
