Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 91.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.87% to Rs 81.51 crore

Net profit of Sandesh rose 91.19% to Rs 44.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 81.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.81.5173.5229.1338.7657.2432.3855.8330.7144.0523.04

