Jindal Saw Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bajaj Auto Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2023.

Jindal Saw Ltd spiked 6.92% to Rs 117.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Auto Ltd soared 6.48% to Rs 3958.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11348 shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors Ltd surged 6.11% to Rs 444.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors-DVR advanced 5.06% to Rs 226.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 4.27% to Rs 239.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82170 shares in the past one month.

