Jindal Stainless (Hisar) consolidated net profit declines 32.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 4285.27 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) declined 32.97% to Rs 344.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 513.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 4285.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4173.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4285.274173.438.5713.64483.02709.59428.09646.97344.33513.68

