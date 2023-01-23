JUST IN
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) consolidated net profit declines 32.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 4285.27 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) declined 32.97% to Rs 344.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 513.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 4285.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4173.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4285.274173.43 3 OPM %8.5713.64 -PBDT483.02709.59 -32 PBT428.09646.97 -34 NP344.33513.68 -33

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 17:02 IST

