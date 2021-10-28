Jindal Stainless (Hisar) consolidated net profit rises 197.92% in the September 2021 quarter

-
Sales rise 62.85% to Rs 3743.08 croreNet profit of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) rose 197.92% to Rs 497.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 166.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 62.85% to Rs 3743.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 2298.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2021Sep. 2020% Var.Sales3743.082298.46 63 OPM %15.1512.67 -PBDT692.10279.93 147 PBT629.75206.06 206 NP497.47166.98 198
