Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd stays weak

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd is quoting at Rs 83, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.39% in last one year as compared to a 1.44% slide in NIFTY and a 29.21% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 83, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 10926.35. The Sensex is at 36421.86, down 0.06%.Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd has lost around 2.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2880.65, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62158 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.43 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 5.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
