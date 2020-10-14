Jindal Stainless hits 52-week high; spurts 29% in three days

Jindal Stainless jumped 5.69% to Rs 55.75, extending gains for the third session.

Shares of Jindal Stainless soared 28.90% in three trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 43.25 on 9 October 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Jindal Stainless reported a net loss of Rs 123.99 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with a net profit of Rs 47.62 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales tumbled 57.8% to Rs 1376.06 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Jindal Stainless is a stainless-steel manufacturer. Its products include stainless steel products, ferro alloys and metallurgical coke.

The stock hit a 52-week high at Rs 58.25 in intraday today. The scrip has surged 150% from its 52-week low of Rs 22.30 hit on 24 March 2020.

