Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 5.88%, gains for third straight session

-
ALSO READ
Venus Pipes and Tubes IPO ends with robust subscription
Board of Jindal Stainless approves fund raising up to Rs 99 cr
Jindal Stainless corrects over 9% in three days
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) consolidated net profit declines 49.01% in the September 2022 quarter
JSL board approves raising Rs 99 cr via NCD issue
-
Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 162.9, up 5.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.8% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.83% spurt in the Nifty Media index.
Jindal Stainless Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 162.9, up 5.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 18129. The Sensex is at 60898.86, down 0.08%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has risen around 26.18% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6324.15, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.66 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 5.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU