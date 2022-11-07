Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 5.88%, gains for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 162.9, up 5.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.8% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.83% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 162.9, up 5.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 18129. The Sensex is at 60898.86, down 0.08%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has risen around 26.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6324.15, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)