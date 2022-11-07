Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for fifth session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 86.75, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.26% jump in NIFTY and a 10.68% jump in the Nifty Media.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 86.75, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 18114.65. The Sensex is at 60873.9, down 0.13%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 5.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6324.15, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 261.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 153.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 87.55, up 3.3% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is down 30.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.26% jump in NIFTY and a 10.68% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 3.77 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)