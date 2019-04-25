Jindal Steel & Power Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 169.55, down 1.54% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 32.61% in last one year as compared to a 10.59% rally in NIFTY and a 19.3% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 169.55, down 1.54% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 11742.65. The Sensex is at 39082.85, up 0.07%.Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has gained around 3.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3047.75, down 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.51 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 168.3, down 2.52% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd tumbled 32.61% in last one year as compared to a 10.59% rally in NIFTY and a 19.3% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 16.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
