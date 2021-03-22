Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.58%, up for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 318, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 257.3% in last one year as compared to a 92.34% gain in NIFTY and a 156.43% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3832.5, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

