Shish Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Best Agrolife Ltd, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, HPL Electric & Power Ltd and IFGL Refractories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 March 2021.

Best Agrolife Ltd, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, HPL Electric & Power Ltd and IFGL Refractories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 March 2021.

Shish Industries Ltd surged 19.92% to Rs 30.1 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47520 shares in the past one month.

Best Agrolife Ltd spiked 17.34% to Rs 499.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30298 shares in the past one month.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd soared 16.30% to Rs 133.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22674 shares in the past one month.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd gained 13.42% to Rs 60. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFGL Refractories Ltd rose 11.84% to Rs 339. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37097 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95413 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)