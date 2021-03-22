Bandhan Bank Ltd in demand

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 352.55, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 103.02% in last one year as compared to a 92.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 98.56% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34161.6, down 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 352.9, up 1.63% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 21.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

