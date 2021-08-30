Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Spikes 2.39%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.62%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 11.92% over last one month compared to 4.18% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 7.34% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 2.39% today to trade at Rs 380.6. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.62% to quote at 20133.57. The index is down 4.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 2.39% and Vedanta Ltd added 2.12% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 120.03 % over last one year compared to the 43.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 11.92% over last one month compared to 4.18% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 7.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 60809 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.06 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 501.6 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 159.7 on 22 Sep 2020.

