Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Surges 4.93%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 2.04%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 27.71% over last one month compared to 6.65% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.24% drop in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 4.93% today to trade at Rs 101.15. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 2.04% to quote at 6319.48. The index is up 6.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd increased 4.03% and Tata Steel Ltd added 2.55% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 42.7 % over last one year compared to the 22.04% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.87 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 202.4 on 11 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 62.1 on 03 Apr 2020.

