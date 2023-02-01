JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 15.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 296.91 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions rose 15.61% to Rs 85.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 296.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 264.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

