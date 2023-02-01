JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 15.61% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 296.91 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions rose 15.61% to Rs 85.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 296.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 264.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales296.91264.95 12 OPM %81.8078.99 -PBDT116.95101.31 15 PBT115.93100.35 16 NP85.9274.32 16

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:35 IST

