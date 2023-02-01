JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 15.61% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 21.65% in the September 2022 quarter
Apoorvaa - Credit Repair Lawyer of India is on a mission to create credit awareness, make people credit healthy & help banks reduce their NPA
TCS deploys its CI&I solution for UK's Scotwest Credit Union
Yes Bank receives upgrade in credit ratings from CARE
Kuantum Papers receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
-
Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 296.91 croreNet profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions rose 15.61% to Rs 85.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 296.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 264.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales296.91264.95 12 OPM %81.8078.99 -PBDT116.95101.31 15 PBT115.93100.35 16 NP85.9274.32 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU