ACC consolidated net profit declines 59.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.36% to Rs 4536.97 crore

Net profit of ACC declined 59.70% to Rs 113.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 280.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 4536.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4225.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.14% to Rs 649.44 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 1862.99 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.85% to Rs 17419.27 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 16151.67 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4536.974225.76 7 17419.2716151.67 8 OPM %8.3613.16 -8.3618.56 - PBDT404.09599.13 -33 1631.173161.82 -48 PBT231.55438.69 -47 966.602561.14 -62 NP113.16280.81 -60 649.441862.99 -65

