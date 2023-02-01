SecUR Credentials consolidated net profit rises 1262.96% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 12.00 croreNet profit of SecUR Credentials rose 1262.96% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.0010.92 10 OPM %53.7513.74 -PBDT5.941.27 368 PBT4.990.54 824 NP3.680.27 1263
