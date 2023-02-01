SecUR Credentials consolidated net profit rises 1262.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 12.00 crore

Net profit of SecUR Credentials rose 1262.96% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.0010.9253.7513.745.941.274.990.543.680.27

