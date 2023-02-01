Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 3092.83% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 208.67% to Rs 692.40 croreNet profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 3092.83% to Rs 400.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 208.67% to Rs 692.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 224.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales692.40224.32 209 OPM %9.866.07 -PBDT61.416.71 815 PBT58.752.66 2109 NP400.7012.55 3093
