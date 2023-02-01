Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 3092.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 208.67% to Rs 692.40 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 3092.83% to Rs 400.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 208.67% to Rs 692.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 224.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.692.40224.329.866.0761.416.7158.752.66400.7012.55

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)