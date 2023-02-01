Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit rises 116.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.81% to Rs 40.98 croreNet profit of Inditrade Capital rose 116.33% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.81% to Rs 40.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales40.9849.26 -17 OPM %26.2324.58 -PBDT3.004.31 -30 PBT1.462.77 -47 NP1.060.49 116
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
