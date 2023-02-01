Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit rises 116.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.81% to Rs 40.98 crore

Net profit of Inditrade Capital rose 116.33% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.81% to Rs 40.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.40.9849.2626.2324.583.004.311.462.771.060.49

