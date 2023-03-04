Ammadoes Trading & Consultants Pvt standalone net profit rises 850.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Ammadoes Trading & Consultants Pvt rose 850.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.15 -60 OPM %16.6786.67 -PBDT1.470.16 819 PBT1.470.16 819 NP1.140.12 850
