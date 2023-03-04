Ammadoes Trading & Consultants Pvt standalone net profit rises 850.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Ammadoes Trading & Consultants Pvt rose 850.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.060.1516.6786.671.470.161.470.161.140.12

