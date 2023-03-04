Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.63% to Rs 18.51 croreNet loss of Nandini Texcom India reported to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.63% to Rs 18.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.5114.39 29 OPM %-6.924.31 -PBDT-1.430.50 PL PBT-1.430.50 PL NP-1.430.50 PL
