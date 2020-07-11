Softech Infinium Solutions standalone net profit rises 19.82% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 30.94 crore

Net profit of Softech Infinium Solutions rose 19.82% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 30.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.03% to Rs 7.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.66% to Rs 57.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.9433.15 -7 57.9562.76 -8 OPM %30.7725.97 -26.4425.24 - PBDT9.158.19 12 14.5814.96 -3 PBT7.296.15 19 10.8610.92 -1 NP5.204.34 20 7.717.79 -1

First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 08:10 IST

