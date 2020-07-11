Softech Infinium Solutions standalone net profit rises 19.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 30.94 crore

Net profit of Softech Infinium Solutions rose 19.82% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 30.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.03% to Rs 7.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.66% to Rs 57.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

30.9433.1557.9562.7630.7725.9726.4425.249.158.1914.5814.967.296.1510.8610.925.204.347.717.79

