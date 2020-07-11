Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 152.11% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.18% to Rs 1342.47 croreNet profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 152.11% to Rs 240.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.18% to Rs 1342.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1430.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.24% to Rs 508.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 749.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.44% to Rs 5162.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5896.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1342.471430.94 -6 5162.425896.02 -12 OPM %12.127.32 -10.4914.72 - PBDT202.78175.66 15 689.161082.31 -36 PBT136.53110.99 23 424.83819.36 -48 NP240.0195.20 152 508.01749.74 -32
