Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 152.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.18% to Rs 1342.47 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 152.11% to Rs 240.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.18% to Rs 1342.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1430.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.24% to Rs 508.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 749.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.44% to Rs 5162.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5896.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1342.471430.945162.425896.0212.127.3210.4914.72202.78175.66689.161082.31136.53110.99424.83819.36240.0195.20508.01749.74

