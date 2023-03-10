Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.50 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 92.62% to Rs 8.08 croreNet Loss of Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reported to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 23.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 92.62% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.08109.43 -93 OPM %-110.27-14.21 -PBDT-14.66-21.20 31 PBT-16.50-23.06 28 NP-16.50-23.06 28
