Hi-Tech Pipes standalone net profit rises 34.17% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hi-Tech Pipes Q4 PAT up 64 pc to Rs 8.3 cr
SAIL awards Hi-Tech Pipes with 'Top Performer Award'
Hi-Tech Pipes Limited features in Fortune India 500
The Hi-Tech Gears standalone net profit rises 96.51% in the December 2018 quarter
The Hi-Tech Gears standalone net profit rises 10.81% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 39.62% to Rs 313.97 croreNet profit of Hi-Tech Pipes rose 34.17% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.62% to Rs 313.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 224.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.86% to Rs 18.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.04% to Rs 1117.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 821.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales313.97224.88 40 1117.61821.51 36 OPM %4.044.86 -4.865.57 - PBDT8.365.54 51 32.6724.66 32 PBT7.344.69 57 28.5321.39 33 NP4.283.19 34 18.1814.56 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU