Hi-Tech Pipes standalone net profit rises 34.17% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 39.62% to Rs 313.97 crore

Net profit of rose 34.17% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.62% to Rs 313.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 224.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.86% to Rs 18.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.04% to Rs 1117.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 821.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

