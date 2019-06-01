Coal India consolidated net profit rises 362.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 26704.27 crore

Net profit of rose 362.47% to Rs 6024.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1302.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 26704.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24747.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.10% to Rs 17462.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7038.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.57% to Rs 92896.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 81081.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

26704.2724747.1092896.0881081.8030.750.7826.8911.469929.872093.6630575.8213833.018892.701163.3527125.4610770.316024.231302.6317462.187038.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)