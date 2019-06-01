Coal India consolidated net profit rises 362.47% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 26704.27 croreNet profit of Coal India rose 362.47% to Rs 6024.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1302.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 26704.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24747.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 148.10% to Rs 17462.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7038.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.57% to Rs 92896.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 81081.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales26704.2724747.10 8 92896.0881081.80 15 OPM %30.750.78 -26.8911.46 - PBDT9929.872093.66 374 30575.8213833.01 121 PBT8892.701163.35 664 27125.4610770.31 152 NP6024.231302.63 362 17462.187038.44 148
