Blue Blends (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.56 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 62.35% to Rs 11.97 crore

Net Loss of Blue Blends (India) reported to Rs 21.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 35.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 62.35% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 45.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 32.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 57.11% to Rs 56.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 132.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

11.9731.7956.71132.21-158.06-45.77-47.98-0.26-20.57-17.57-34.04-11.89-21.19-18.13-36.23-14.11-21.56-35.89-45.47-32.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)