JSPL shines on receiving 'Regular Supplier' status from Indian Railways

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) gained 1.16% to Rs 262.35 after the steel maker was awarded 'Regular Supplier' status by Indian Railways for 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) Rails.

JSPL after market hours on Tuesday said it has become India's first private company to get 'Regular Supplier' status from Indian Railways to supply 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) Rails.

With this, Indian Railways, its subsidiary and track laying contractors can source 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) Rails manufactured by JSPL and utilize them for their ongoing and upcoming projects, JSPL said.

JSPL has dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

