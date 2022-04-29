Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 111.1 points or 0.56% at 19903.68 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 5.46%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 4.66%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.82%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.02%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.93%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.79%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.58%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.79%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 423.49 or 0.74% at 57944.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 115.35 points or 0.67% at 17360.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 133.23 points or 0.46% at 28911.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.28 points or 0.66% at 8687.33.

On BSE,1788 shares were trading in green, 1507 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

