JSW Energy to procure 591 MW of onshore wind turbines from Senvion

JSW Energy has signed a contract with Senvion India (Senvion) for procurement of 591 MW of onshore wind turbines for the company's under-construction pipeline of renewable energy projects.
The supply of the turbines from Senvion will start by the second quarter of CY2022. The turbines will produce enough green energy to meet the annual electricity requirements of more than 450,000 households in the country.
