JSW Ispat Special Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 96.87 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSW Ispat crude steel production tumbles 77% YoY in Q2
JSW Ispat Special Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 92.37 crore in the June 2022 quarter
JSW Ispat Special Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 209.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
JSW Ispat Special Products update on Q2 crude steel production
JSW Ispat records crude steel production of 0.10 mn tonnes in Q3
-
Sales decline 25.10% to Rs 1097.55 croreNet Loss of JSW Ispat Special Products reported to Rs 96.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.10% to Rs 1097.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1465.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1097.551465.32 -25 OPM %3.056.31 -PBDT-32.2028.02 PL PBT-96.87-28.24 -243 NP-96.87-28.24 -243
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU