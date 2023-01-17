JUST IN
JSW Ispat Special Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 96.87 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.10% to Rs 1097.55 crore

Net Loss of JSW Ispat Special Products reported to Rs 96.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.10% to Rs 1097.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1465.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1097.551465.32 -25 OPM %3.056.31 -PBDT-32.2028.02 PL PBT-96.87-28.24 -243 NP-96.87-28.24 -243

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 07:45 IST

