MKVentures Capital standalone net profit rises 2328.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of MKVentures Capital rose 2328.95% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 207.00% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.034.5798.8693.0012.322.1412.322.149.230.38

