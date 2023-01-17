JUST IN
MKVentures Capital standalone net profit rises 2328.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 207.00% to Rs 14.03 crore

Net profit of MKVentures Capital rose 2328.95% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 207.00% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.034.57 207 OPM %98.8693.00 -PBDT12.322.14 476 PBT12.322.14 476 NP9.230.38 2329

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 07:44 IST

