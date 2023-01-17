Deep Diamond India standalone net profit rises 6000.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 1.50 croreNet profit of Deep Diamond India rose 6000.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.500.45 233 OPM %54.67-8.89 -PBDT0.830.02 4050 PBT0.830.02 4050 NP0.610.01 6000
