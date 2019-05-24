JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 48.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 21837.00 crore

Net profit of Steel declined 48.07% to Rs 1495.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2879.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 21837.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20442.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.08% to Rs 7524.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6113.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 82499.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70071.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

21837.0020442.0082499.0070071.0020.1825.8822.9421.113414.004459.0015209.0011302.002330.003594.0011168.007915.001495.002879.007524.006113.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)