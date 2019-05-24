JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 48.07% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 21837.00 croreNet profit of JSW Steel declined 48.07% to Rs 1495.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2879.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 21837.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20442.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.08% to Rs 7524.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6113.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 82499.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70071.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales21837.0020442.00 7 82499.0070071.00 18 OPM %20.1825.88 -22.9421.11 - PBDT3414.004459.00 -23 15209.0011302.00 35 PBT2330.003594.00 -35 11168.007915.00 41 NP1495.002879.00 -48 7524.006113.00 23
