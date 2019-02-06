JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Turnover in F&O segment rises
Business Standard

JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 9.64% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.43% to Rs 19821.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel declined 9.64% to Rs 1603.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1774.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.43% to Rs 19821.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17949.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19821.0017949.00 10 OPM %22.7121.46 -PBDT3517.002970.00 18 PBT2439.002118.00 15 NP1603.001774.00 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements