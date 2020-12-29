JSW Steel Ltd Falls 0.57%

JSW Steel Ltd has added 9.61% over last one month compared to 13.01% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 7.79% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd lost 0.57% today to trade at Rs 384.2. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.01% to quote at 11547.95. The index is up 13.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd decreased 0.47% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 0.25% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 10.85 % over last one year compared to the 14.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has added 9.61% over last one month compared to 13.01% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 7.79% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32871 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.08 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 389.95 on 29 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 132.5 on 03 Apr 2020.

