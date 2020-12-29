G E Shipping sizzles on delivering crude carrier to buyers

-
ALSO READ
Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers 'Jag Lateef' to buyers
Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell two Suezmax Crude Carriers
G E Shipping contracts to buy a secondhand long range 2 product carrier
G E Shipping contracts to sell bulk carrier
Great Eastern Shipping Company to sell vessel Jag Roopa in H2 FY21
-
Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping) advanced 2.91% to Rs 270.45 after the company delivered its 2000 built Suezmax Crude Carrier "Jag Lateef" to the buyers, contracted for sale in November 2020.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 December 2020.
G E Shipping's current fleet stands at 46 vessels, comprising 33 tankers (10 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 12.24 years aggregating 3.66 million deadweight tonnage (mn dwt).
G E Shipping is India's largest private sector shipping service provider. The shipping business operates under two main businesses: dry bulk carriers and tankers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU