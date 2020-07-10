JSW Steel Ltd Slides 1.93%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1.06%

JSW Steel Ltd has added 1.34% over last one month compared to 3.28% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 7.14% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd lost 1.93% today to trade at Rs 193.55. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.06% to quote at 7512.39. The index is up 3.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 1.7% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 1.63% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 28.08 % over last one year compared to the 5.49% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 69194 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 296.65 on 14 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 132.5 on 03 Apr 2020.

