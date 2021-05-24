Cadila Healthcare launches breast cancer treatment drug

-
Cadila Healthcare on Monday announced the launch of Trastuzumab Emtansine, the first Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) biosimilar for treating both early and advanced HER2 positive breast cancer.
The company will market the drug under the brand name Ujvira. HER2 positive breast cancer is considered an aggressive form and constitutes 20 to 25% of all breast cancers.
The drug is being offered at Rs 32,495 for a 100 mg vial. The current MRP of existing Trastuzumab Emtansine drug is Rs. 1,59,225 for 100 mg vial. Ujvira will be available in two strengths, 100 mg and 160 mg.
Speaking on this milestone, Dr. Sharvil Patel, MD of Cadila Healthcare said, this research breakthrough enables access to a critical drug for patients who are undergoing therapy for Breast Cancer."
Ujvira is backed up with rigorous drug development programme. Patients already treated with Trastuzumab may still have the disease and would require this therapy as the next step. The high cost of therapy is a barrier to availing this therapy and Ujvira bridges this need.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.87% higher at Rs 617.95 on BSE.
Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
