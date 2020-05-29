India's Q4 GDP growth rate slows to 3.1%

FY20 GDP growth rate at 4.2%

India's economy grew at 3.1% in Q4 March 2020. The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 5.7% in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.

In 2019-20, the Indian economy grew by 4.2% against 6.1% expansion recorded in 2018-19. The government has also revised down the GDP growth in Q1, Q2, and Q3 to 5.2%, 4.4%, and 4.1% respectively.

Estimates will undergo revision as statutory data submission deadlines were extended by government in view of Covid-19 outbreak, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) said in a press note.

Meanwhile, the growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for April 2020 declined by 38.1% (provisional) compared to decline of 9% (provisional) in March 2020.

In view of nationwide lockdown during April 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries viz. coal, cement, steel, natural gas, refinery, crude oil etc experienced substantial loss of production.

