JSW Steel Ltd Surges 1.13%

JSW Steel Ltd has lost 1.36% over last one month compared to 5.23% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.28% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd gained 1.13% today to trade at Rs 730.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.65% to quote at 20585.91. The index is down 5.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 1.11% and Tata Steel Ltd added 0.85% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 4.03 % over last one year compared to the 5.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2148 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 52736 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 789.95 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 520.1 on 26 May 2022.

