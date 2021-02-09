JSW Steel reports 2% rise in steel production in January

JSW Steel's crude steel production grew by 2% to 14.32 lakh tonnes in January 2021 as compared to 14.10 lakh tonnes in January 2020.

The average capacity utilisation was 96% during the month of January 2021. Production of flat rolled products fell 1% to 10.14 lakh tonnes in January 2021 as against 10.25 lakh tonnes in January 2020. Production of long rolled products rose 5% to 3.59 lakh tonnes in January 2021 over 3.42 lakh tonnes in January 2020.

Shares of JSW Steel rose 0.14% to Rs 417.95 on BSE. The announcement was made before market hours today, 9 February 2021.

JSW Steel, a flagship company of the JSW Group, is an integrated steel manufacturer in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

