VST Tillers announces technical partnership with Monarch Tractors

VST Tillers Tractors after market hours on Monday announced a technical supplier partnership with Monarch tractors.
The two companies have worked collaboratively for over a year on the technical development of tractor hardware for the first series of Monarch Tractors. Monarch Tractor launched the world's first fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor on December 8th, 2020 in United states. Both companies focus on providing solutions for customers in the compact tractor category.
Farmers today face numerous challenges including labor shortages, effects of climate change, safety concerns, increased customer scrutiny for sustainability demands, government regulations, and more. Monarch Tractor addresses these issues by combining electrification, automation, machine learning, and data analysis to enhance farmer's existing operations, increase labor productivity and safety, and maximize yields to cut overhead costs and emissions.
Shares of VST Tillers Tractors surged 5.72% to settle at Rs 1,994.30 on Monday, 8 February 2021.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,036.45 on 04 January 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 601 on 23 March 2020.
VST Tillers Tractors is now the largest manufacturer of Power Tillers in India. The company is pioneer in manufacturing of tillers and compact tractors for over five decades.
