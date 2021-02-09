Cyient Ltd Spurts 2.39%

Cyient Ltd has added 23.45% over last one month compared to 1.37% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.64% rise in the SENSEX

Cyient Ltd rose 2.39% today to trade at Rs 661.1. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.83% to quote at 26190.57. The index is up 1.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Majesco Ltd increased 2.33% and Wipro Ltd added 2.03% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 62.52 % over last one year compared to the 25.76% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Cyient Ltd has added 23.45% over last one month compared to 1.37% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 520 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 94734 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 689.05 on 05 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 184.15 on 22 May 2020.

